5 Yoga Asanas to improve your mental health

Maintaining mental health is just as essential as maintaining physical health, especially in present times. People have neglected to take time off for their mental health well-being in this day of instant fulfillment. According to the data compiled by the worldwide organisation, around 56 million Indians suffer from depression and 38 million from anxiety disorders. India has one of the world's highest rates of mental illness. Here are some 'Yoga asana' that you can do at home to improve your mental wellness.
1. Sukhasana: Easy Pose
It's the traditional meditative position of sitting on the floor with crossed legs and an upright spine. Easy position is a strong tool for recovering the strength you need to deal with anxiety, sadness, and extreme stress, despite the fact that many people don't think of it as a yoga pose. The symmetry of this posture and the base of your spine are two factors that help you overcome stress by giving you the feeling that nothing can unsettle you or push you off track.
2. Balasana: Child’s Pose
Child's pose is one of the most relaxing and soothing positions in yoga. You may relax and unwind here since you're completely grounded. In times of anxiety and distress, the feeling of being supported by the soil can bring considerable mental peace.
3. Adho Mukha Svanasana: Downward Facing Dog Pose
In Yoga, this is a very prevalent practice. It boosts blood flow to your brain while also stretching your spine and strengthening your arms, shoulders, and legs. We can get more energy and mental clarity by increasing circulation to this area, which will aid us in dealing with issues that bring us tension or anxiety.
4. Salamba Sarvangasana: Shoulderstand
Another great yoga practise for anxiety and depression relief is shoulderstand. Shoulderstand, like downward-facing dog, enhances blood flow to the brain, improving mental clarity and regulating feelings. It's necessary to highlight that you should avoid this position, if you have neck or shoulder difficulties, high blood pressure, or are menstruating,
5. Savasana: Corpse Pose
This meditation posture is great for mind control, releasing stress, anxiety, and depression while also bringing clarity to your experience. This position is usually done at the end of each yoga session to allow you to absorb all of the energy and revelations you've gained throughout your exercise.