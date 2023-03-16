Search icon
5 most unique outfits Urfi Javed has pulled out till date

Check out these 5 unique dresses of Urfi Javed which no other girl would have pulled off the way she did.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Mar 16, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

Television actress and model Urfi Javed has always been known for her outlandish fashion. Entertainment news keeps talking about her unusual clothes and media cameras keep roaming around her to cover her new look. Urfi Javed appeared in many strange outfits, so we thought why not take a look at her intimate look?

 

1. Urfi in a lack monokini

Urfi in a lack monokini
1/5

Here Urfi Javed can be seen wearing a hot and sexy black monokini with a plunging neckline. She is also wearing a matching cape or kimono.

2. Urfi in blue denim

Urfi in blue denim
2/5

Urfi was seen wearing a blue denim skirt with denim sleeves and a bralette that she made with clay. She also accessorised her outfit with rings also made with clay.

3. Urfi's bold shirt and skirt look

Urfi's bold shirt and skirt look
3/5

Urfu can be seen wearing a skirt and white shirt, however, which was only covered from the front.

4. Urfi's smart phone look

Urfi's smart phone look
4/5

This time, she used charging cords and smart phones to create a bikini top. Yes, you read that correctly. 

Along with the smartphone top, she wore blue coloured pants and a blazer. 

5. Urfi's backless shirt look

Urfi's backless shirt look
5/5

Urfi donned a blue shirt, exposing her toned back, by chopping off its sleeves and tying it up with wires. She was also seen wearing crimson lipstick, blue earrings, and a high ponytail to complete her appearance. 

