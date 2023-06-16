Selena Gomez brings Rare Beauty to India; 5 best beauty products you must have

The beauty and cosmetics sector is constantly changing, with new brands and products entering the market on a daily basis. Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty's launch in India is one such exciting addition.

The brand’s extraordinary range of beauty products will be exclusively available at Sephora stores across the country and online at sephora.nnnow.com, starting 15 June 2023. “I’m so excited to release beauty products that not only feel great, but also celebrate what makes each of us rare,” said Selena Gomez in a statement. From moisturisers to lip oil, and you can finally get easy access to all the Rare Beauty products. Here’s what you can buy when shopping for Rare Beauty products.

Selena Gomez, a widely recognised singer, actress, and entrepreneur, has a vast global fan base. Her genuine approach to beauty and emphasis on self-acceptance have touched millions of people. Rare Beauty's mission is to encourage inclusivity, celebrate diversity, and empower people to accept their distinctiveness. This thought has earned the brand enormous success in other markets, raising hopes for its entry in India.

Here are 5 best must have beauty products by Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation: This foundation is known for its lightweight, buildable formula that provides natural-looking coverage. It claims to give a long-lasting, satin finish while allowing the skin to breathe.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush: This liquid blush is designed to give a soft, natural flush of color to the cheeks. It has a blendable and buildable formula that dries down to a fresh, dewy finish.

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner: This eyeliner features a fine-tip brush for precise application. It claims to have a smudge-resistant, long-lasting formula that provides intense pigmentation and a matte finish.

Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick: This lipstick is known for its lightweight, whipped texture that glides smoothly on the lips. It offers a matte finish without drying out the lips and claims to provide comfortable, long-lasting wear.

Rare Beauty Always an Optimist 4-in-1 Mist: This multipurpose mist is designed to prime, set, refresh, and hydrate the skin. It can be used before makeup application to prep the skin, as a setting spray to prolong makeup wear, or throughout the day for a quick hydration boost.