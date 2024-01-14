Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony Why All 4 Shankaracharyas May Skip Ram Lalla’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’

All four pontiffs of major Hindu shrines may not attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The Shankaracharyas head the four shrines called 'peeths' situated in Joshimath in Uttarakhand, Dwarka in Gujarat, Puri in Odisha and Sringeri in Karnataka. The shrines were established by the eighth-century religious scholar Adi Shankaracharya.