Pooja Hegde, Armaan Malik make scenic appearance in Mumbai

Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde, Singer Armaan Malik made a sizzling appearance in ‘Mayanagri’. They looked super stylish as they stepped out together. Pooja flaunted her scenic fashion sense wearing a pink corset top, and white pants. Arman looked his casual best in a shirt and blue tee. Pooja will share screen space with Salman Khan in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.