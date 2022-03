Piyush Goyal inaugurates Indian Jewellery Exposition Centre building in Dubai

Union Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated Indian Jewellery Exposition Centre (ICEX) building in Dubai, UAE on March 29. Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is in Dubai to participate in the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. Fifteen states and nine central ministries from India are participating in this expo, which will be ending on March 31, 2022.