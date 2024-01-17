Search icon
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3074814
HomeVideos
videoDetails

New Hyundai Creta 2024: ADAS Safety, Redesigned Looks, Price

Video ThumbnailPlay icon

New Hyundai Creta 2024 has been launched in India and the latest avatar of one of the most selling SUV in India comes with a range of new features and some prominent design changes. The new Hyundai Creta 2024 price in India starts at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Hyundai Creta was one of the most anticipated cars in the county. It was expected to make its way to India last year but Hyundai had other plans which many may appreciate as the model launched in India looks comparatively better than the one launched for the international markets last year.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023
Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony
In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live
‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip
In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
First photo of Ram Lalla inside Ram Mandir in Ayodhya goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews