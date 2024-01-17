New Hyundai Creta 2024: ADAS Safety, Redesigned Looks, Price

New Hyundai Creta 2024 has been launched in India and the latest avatar of one of the most selling SUV in India comes with a range of new features and some prominent design changes. The new Hyundai Creta 2024 price in India starts at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Hyundai Creta was one of the most anticipated cars in the county. It was expected to make its way to India last year but Hyundai had other plans which many may appreciate as the model launched in India looks comparatively better than the one launched for the international markets last year.