NCP to contest Manipur Polls in alliance with Congress, says Nawab Malik

Ahead of the Manipur Assembly Elections, the Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on January 17 in Mumbai said that his party will contest the Manipur Elections in alliance with the Congress party. “We wanted to contest Goa polls along with Congress but due to some local leaders, alliance couldn't be formed. Tomorrow, our Gen Secretary, and a minister will visit Goa to talk about the alliance. We'll contest the Manipur polls in alliance with Congress,” the NCP leader said. Manipur Assembly Elections will be held from February 27 to March 03 in two phases.