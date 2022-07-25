Search icon
J&K: Flag off ceremony of ‘WARWAN’ Overland Expedition held in Srinagar

The flag off ceremony of ‘WARWAN’ Overland Expedition 2022 was held in Srinagar on July 24. With the expedition being a major opportunity for the adventure lovers, 25 adventure seekers along with their cars are enthusiastic about participating in the expedition. The event was organised at the Bharat Petroleum Headquarter in Srinagar. The event is aimed at exploring the unexplored parts of the Valley. The expedition will not only engage the interest of the adventure loving youth in Jammu and Kashmir but will also boost adventure tourism. The expedition is being held in collaboration with the Civil Administration and the Bharat Petroleum. The participants lauded the opportunity and expressed their excitement.

