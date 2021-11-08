{"id":"2918833","source":"DNA","title":"India's first woman Air Marshal awarded Padma Shri","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Air Marshal Dr Padma Bandopadhyay (Retd.) received the Padma Shri award in the field of medicine on November 08 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. India’s first woman Air Marshall received the award by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.","summary":"Air Marshal Dr Padma Bandopadhyay (Retd.) received the Padma Shri award in the field of medicine on November 08 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. India’s first woman Air Marshall received the award by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-india-s-first-woman-air-marshal-awarded-padma-shri-2918833","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/08/1004392-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/08_Nov_22.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1636379103","publish_date":"Nov 08, 2021, 07:15 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 08, 2021, 07:15 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918833"}