India Covid-19 Update: 9,355 Cases, 26 Deaths , Marginal Dip In New Infections From Yesterday

India on Thursday recorded 9,355 new cases of Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours – a 2.8 per cent decline in cases recorded on Wednesday. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the active number of cases now stands at 5,7410 with a total of 26 deaths recorded during this period. At a rate of 98.68%, a total of 4,43,35,977 patients have been discharged from health facilities so far.