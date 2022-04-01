ICMR conducts trials to study efficacy safety of two tuberculosis vaccines

In a bid to eradicate tuberculosis, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is conducting a multicentral trial in order to study the efficacy and safety of two tuberculosis (TB) vaccines, vpm1002 and Immuvac, informed IMCR-NARI Scientist Dr Suchit Vasant Kamble on April 1.While speaking to ANI, he said, “Currently, ICMR headquarters is conducting a multicentral trial in order to study the efficacy and safety of two tuberculosis (TB) vaccines, vpm1002 and Immuvac. This is conducted in 18 sites in India across six different states.” “Trials are done in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana and Odisha. The last enrolment at our site will be in February 2024 and later we can get the final results. The participants involved in the trials are 6 years and above age,” Dr Kamble added.