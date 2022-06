Hyderabad: Telangana CM KCR inaugurates T-Hub 2.0

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on June 28 inaugurated T-Hub 2.0, the world's largest innovation campus in Hyderabad. T-Hub was founded to bring in the best talent from across the country to nurture a start-up ecosystem. T-Hub has now become a national role model. It has impacted over 2000 entrepreneurs and seen 1.19 billion US dollars raised in funding by T-Hub start-ups.