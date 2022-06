Haryana CM Khattar exudes confidence on winning Rajya Sabha Elections

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on June 10 exuded confidence on winning Rajya Sabha Elections. ML Khattar said, “We are sure that we'll win. The way voting happened, we are confident that BJP candidates will win on both the seats. Votes of some Congress MLAs were dismissed as they violated the rules.”