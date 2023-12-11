‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan India rejects reports of secret memo against Nijjar

Government denies report it issued 'secret memo' on Nijjar to missions. The government refuted media reports that it issued a 'secret memo’ to its embassies in North America ordering ‘concrete measures’ against Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. ‘Such reports are fake and completely fabricated’, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Bagchi said, ‘The report is part of a sustained disinformation campaign against India. The outlet in question is known for propagating fake narratives peddled by Pakistani intelligence’. Notably, a US-based publication reported that a memo was allegedly sent by the MEA in April, ordering embassies to take action against Nijjar. In June, Nijjar was shot dead by unknown assailants at a parking lot of a Gurdwara in Surrey, Canada.