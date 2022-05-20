Development of Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools is our priority: CM Ashok Gehlot

In the review meeting of the school education department at his residence, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that it is the priority of the State Government to recruit teachers and make infrastructural development of Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools. The CM expressed that the State Government is making all possible efforts towards making the school education effective and excellent in the State. Till now 749 Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools have been set up to provide quality education in English medium to the students of the State. A total of 2,000 Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools are being set up in the villages and cities as per the budget announcement 2022-23. The CM highlighted that the enrolment of students in the schools has crossed 98.5 lakh, the highest ever till now. He directed that the enrolment should cross more than 1 crore by organising 'Praveshotsav' in a planned manner for the forthcoming session. He also instructed to make a cadre of English medium teachers and complete the process of recruitment of 10,000 English medium teachers in a time-bound manner so that students in the rural areas get the full benefit of Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools.