COVID Update: India Records 756 Fresh Covid Cases, 5 Deaths In ast 24 hours

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said the country reported 756 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours. The five new fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir, according to the Ministry data. On Saturday, two deaths were reported from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat while on Friday, 12 deaths were reported -- five from Kerala, four from Karnataka, two from Maharashtra, and one from Uttar Pradesh.