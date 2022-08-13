Search icon
Banda boat accident: Search operation underway for missing people in Yamuna river

Search operation is underway for the 17 people who are still missing after their boat capsized in Yamuna river at Banda in Uttar Pradesh on August 11. The boat was going from Fatehpur to Marka village. Three bodies have been recovered so far. NDRF and SDRF teams reached the spot and the rescue operation was started. However, the rescue operation was halted due to rain.Speaking about the incident Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary said, “Boatman has been detained and rescue operation is underway. It will continue at night also. As of now, around 20 people have been rescued and 14-15 are missing. 3 bodies have been recovered. Senior officers are present on the spot.”

