Will continue to fight for public rights: Kanhaiya Kumar after losing by 4.22 lakh votes to Giriraj Singh in Begusarai

The ruling BJP-JD(U)-LJP combine routed the grand alliance in Bihar ending up with 39 out of 40 seats. Congress’ Dr Mohammed Jawed in Kisganj was the only winner from the Grand Alliance of Congress and RJD. The BJP won 17 seats, JD(U) brought home 16 and the LJP managed six.
RJD, which was accustomed to ruling Bihar with an iron fist, didn’t even manage to open their account.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who had courted his share of controversies saw off media darling Kanhaiya Kumar by a ginormous margin.
He ended up winning by one of the biggest margins in the state as he defeated CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar, in Begusarai, by 4.22 lakh votes.
Kanhaiya Kumar got 267,917 votes compared to Giriraj Singh's 687577 votes. He got 22.03% of the votes while Giriraj Singh got 56.48%.
After the defeat he wrote: “Want to congratulate every fellow countrymen on the mandate of the world's largest democracy. Greetings to all the elected Members of Parliament and all those who have cooperated and supported the election. Our struggle for public rights will continue with vigour and perseverance.”
The likes of Swara Bhasker, Javed Akhtar, Shehla Rashid, Jignesh Mevani and Kunal Kamra had campaigned for the former JNUSU president.
Kanhaiya Kumar’s defeat is a chastening reminder of the gulf between media perception and reality.
Meanwhile, Tanweer Hussain of RJD got 1,96,800 votes and ended up with 16.17% of the vote share.
1. Ravi Kishan's jibe at Kanhaiya Kumar
Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan who registered victory from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat for the BJP, slammed former JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar who was decimated by BJP's Giriraj Singh in Begusarai, saying those who talk of breaking the nation into 'tukde-tudke' (pieces) can never win the confidence of people.
"When you say 'desh ke tukde-tukde' you will never win the confidence of the people. By being anti-national and speaking against the nation, by abusing the established government you will never be able to win," said Ravi Kishan.
2. Kanhaiya Kumar shot to fame in 2016
Kumar shot to fame in 2016 after the alleged raising of anti-India slogans in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.
Kishan had contested and lost from Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat during 2014 general elections on a Congress ticket. The actor joined BJP two years ago.
The Gorakhpur seat was represented by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for five terms since 1998 until Praveen Kumar Nishad of Samajwadi Party won the seat in a by-poll last year.
The seat was vacated by Yogi when he became the chief minister of the state in 2017.
Ravi Kishan secured 7,17,122 votes defeating Rambhual Nishad of SP by a margin of 3,01,664 votes.
While in Bihar's Begusarai, BJP's Giriraj Singh bagged 6,92,193 votes leaving Kanhaiya Kumar of CPI far behind with 2,69,976 votes.
3. Nitish congratulates Modi
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the spectacular performance of the NDA in the general elections.
"I would like to congratulate honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on getting huge support across the nation. The public has given a clear mandate which is a big responsibility on our shoulders," said Kumar.
He further said that the public of Bihar has rejected the bitter atmosphere created during this election.
"Attempts were made to create a bitter atmosphere during the elections but I am happy that the public has rejected it."
Evading the question of his party's stand on Article 370, Kumar said, "As a party, we have already clarified our position on such issues. All the NDA allies will work in consensus."
Asked if his party colleagues would join the cabinet of the Modi government, Kumar said, "The leadership and other political allies will think about it and there is nothing special about it."
To the possibility of the NDA government granting special status to Bihar, Kumar said, "In the recently held meeting of all NDA allies, I laid emphasis on taking a special initiative for the backward states. PM Modi also said that he will give extra attention to the Eastern region."