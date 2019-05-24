Will continue to fight for public rights: Kanhaiya Kumar after losing by 4.22 lakh votes to Giriraj Singh in Begusarai

The ruling BJP-JD(U)-LJP combine routed the grand alliance in Bihar ending up with 39 out of 40 seats. Congress’ Dr Mohammed Jawed in Kisganj was the only winner from the Grand Alliance of Congress and RJD. The BJP won 17 seats, JD(U) brought home 16 and the LJP managed six.

The ruling BJP-JD(U)-LJP combine routed the grand alliance in Bihar ending up with 39 out of 40 seats. Congress’ Dr Mohammed Jawed in Kisganj was the only winner from the Grand Alliance of Congress and RJD. The BJP won 17 seats, JD(U) brought home 16 and the LJP managed six.

RJD, which was accustomed to ruling Bihar with an iron fist, didn’t even manage to open their account.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who had courted his share of controversies saw off media darling Kanhaiya Kumar by a ginormous margin.

He ended up winning by one of the biggest margins in the state as he defeated CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar, in Begusarai, by 4.22 lakh votes.

Kanhaiya Kumar got 267,917 votes compared to Giriraj Singh's 687577 votes. He got 22.03% of the votes while Giriraj Singh got 56.48%.

After the defeat he wrote: “Want to congratulate every fellow countrymen on the mandate of the world's largest democracy. Greetings to all the elected Members of Parliament and all those who have cooperated and supported the election. Our struggle for public rights will continue with vigour and perseverance.”

The likes of Swara Bhasker, Javed Akhtar, Shehla Rashid, Jignesh Mevani and Kunal Kamra had campaigned for the former JNUSU president.

Kanhaiya Kumar’s defeat is a chastening reminder of the gulf between media perception and reality.

Meanwhile, Tanweer Hussain of RJD got 1,96,800 votes and ended up with 16.17% of the vote share.