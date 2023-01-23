Submarine INS Vagir commissioned into Indian Navy: Know features, weapons of stealth mission vessel

New submarine INS Vagir has been commissioned into the Indian Navy, with capabilities to carry out intricate stealth missions.

In a major boost for the Indian defence forces, the stealth mission submarine INS Vagir has been commissioned into the Indian Navy. INS Vagir is the fifth submarine of the Kalvari class submarines and is set to boost the force’s prowess.

INS Vagir, which has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited here with technology transfer from France, was commissioned in a ceremony attended by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, as per PTI reports.

"The submarine will boost the Indian Navy's capability to further India's maritime interests in deterring the enemy, and conducting Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) to provide decisive blow in times of crisis," the Navy said.