Submarine INS Vagir commissioned into Indian Navy: Know features, weapons of stealth mission vessel

New submarine INS Vagir has been commissioned into the Indian Navy, with capabilities to carry out intricate stealth missions.
In a major boost for the Indian defence forces, the stealth mission submarine INS Vagir has been commissioned into the Indian Navy. INS Vagir is the fifth submarine of the Kalvari class submarines and is set to boost the force’s prowess.
INS Vagir, which has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited here with technology transfer from France, was commissioned in a ceremony attended by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, as per PTI reports.
"The submarine will boost the Indian Navy's capability to further India's maritime interests in deterring the enemy, and conducting Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) to provide decisive blow in times of crisis," the Navy said.
1. INS Vagir commissioned into Indian Navy
INS Vagir, the fifth submarine of the Kalvari Class submarines, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Monday, giving a boost to the force's prowess. (Photo – PTI)
2. Meaning behind INS Vagir’s name
'Vagir' means sand shark, which represents stealth and fearlessness, two qualities synonymous with the ethos of a submariner, it said. (Photo – ANI)
3. INS Vagir’s missile and weapons
Equipped with some of the best sensors in the world, its weapons package includes sufficient wire-guided torpedoes and sub-surface to surface missiles to neutralise a large enemy fleet, the Navy said. (Photo – ANI)
4. INS Vagir special for stealth missions
The submarine also has the capability of launching marine commandos for special operations, while its powerful diesel engines can quickly charge batteries for a stealth mission, the Navy added. (Photo – ANI)
5. INS Vagir self defence system
For self defence, it has a state-of-the-art torpedo decoy system, the Navy release added. The commissioning of INS Vagir comes amid the increasing presence of the Chinese Navy in the Indian Ocean. (Photo – ANI)
(With PTI inputs)