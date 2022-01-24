Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022: Know the child wonders who made strides in sports, art, bravery and other fields

PM Modi awarded a total of 29 children with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 in the field of bravery, art, sports, and others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the awardees of the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 today, January 24, via video conferencing, commemorating them with their certificates and honour for the strides they made in their specific fields.

The ceremony was held via video conferencing, and Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani and Minister of State Munjpara Mahendrabhai were also in attendance. A total of 29 children were awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP), out of which 14 were girls.