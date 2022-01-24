Search icon
Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022: Know the child wonders who made strides in sports, art, bravery and other fields

PM Modi awarded a total of 29 children with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 in the field of bravery, art, sports, and others.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 24, 2022, 03:21 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the awardees of the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 today, January 24, via video conferencing, commemorating them with their certificates and honour for the strides they made in their specific fields.

The ceremony was held via video conferencing, and Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani and Minister of State Munjpara Mahendrabhai were also in attendance. A total of 29 children were awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP), out of which 14 were girls.

1. Winners under ‘Arts and Culture’ category

  • Kumari Gauri Maheshwari (13) – Calligraphy
  • Master Syed Fateen Ahmed (13) – Western Classical piano
  • Remna Ivet Perriera (15) – Bharatnatyam
  • Daulus Lombamayum (13) – Paining and photography
  • Master Deviprasad (14) – Classical music and mridangam

2. Winners under ‘Bravery and Courage’ category

Kumari Gurugu Himapriya (12) – Kept armed terrorists distracted and engaged

Kumari Shivangi Kali (6) – Saved mother and sister from electrocution

Master Dheeraj Kumar (14) – Saved brother from the jaws of a crocodile

3. Winners under ‘Innovation’ category

Kumari Vishalini (6) – Invented life-saving device for floods

Kumari Jui Abhijeet Keskar (15) – Developed glove-like device for Parkinson’s disease patients

Master Shivam Rawat (16) – Developed efficient technique to grow mustard plan

Kumari Vineeta Das (15) – Discovered an asteroid

Kumari Puhavi Chakravarti (15) – Developed software to assist a spirometer

4. Winners under ‘Educational’ category

Master Avi Sharma (12) – Writer, Vedic Maths expert

Master Akarsh Kaushal (16) – Developed online portal for studies during pandemic

Master Mishansh Kumar Gupta (11) – Created coronafreeworld.com

Master Abhinav Kumar Chaudhary (15) – Provided books to over 10,000 students

Master Pal Sakshi (6) – Collected money for PM CARES fund

5. Winners under ‘Sports’ category

Kumari Jiya Rai (13) – World record holder in open water para-swimming

Kumari Shriya Lohiya (13) – Youth International Motor Sports Carting racer

Kumari Anvi Vijay (13) – Over 21 awards in Yoga competitions

Master Chandrey Chaudhary (12) – Set record for 96 hours skating

Master Swayam Patil (14) – Set the world record by swimming 14 kilometers

Kumari Tarushi Gor (12) – Youngest female Taekwondo black belt holder

Kumari Arushi Kotwal (17) – Won gold medals in online chess championship

