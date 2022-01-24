Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022: Know the child wonders who made strides in sports, art, bravery and other fields

PM Modi awarded a total of 29 children with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 in the field of bravery, art, sports, and others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the awardees of the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 today, January 24, via video conferencing, commemorating them with their certificates and honour for the strides they made in their specific fields.
The ceremony was held via video conferencing, and Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani and Minister of State Munjpara Mahendrabhai were also in attendance. A total of 29 children were awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP), out of which 14 were girls.
1. Winners under ‘Arts and Culture’ category
2. Winners under ‘Bravery and Courage’ category
Kumari Gurugu Himapriya (12) – Kept armed terrorists distracted and engaged
Kumari Shivangi Kali (6) – Saved mother and sister from electrocution
Master Dheeraj Kumar (14) – Saved brother from the jaws of a crocodile
3. Winners under ‘Innovation’ category
Kumari Vishalini (6) – Invented life-saving device for floods
Kumari Jui Abhijeet Keskar (15) – Developed glove-like device for Parkinson’s disease patients
Master Shivam Rawat (16) – Developed efficient technique to grow mustard plan
Kumari Vineeta Das (15) – Discovered an asteroid
Kumari Puhavi Chakravarti (15) – Developed software to assist a spirometer
4. Winners under ‘Educational’ category
Master Avi Sharma (12) – Writer, Vedic Maths expert
Master Akarsh Kaushal (16) – Developed online portal for studies during pandemic
Master Mishansh Kumar Gupta (11) – Created coronafreeworld.com
Master Abhinav Kumar Chaudhary (15) – Provided books to over 10,000 students
Master Pal Sakshi (6) – Collected money for PM CARES fund
5. Winners under ‘Sports’ category
Kumari Jiya Rai (13) – World record holder in open water para-swimming
Kumari Shriya Lohiya (13) – Youth International Motor Sports Carting racer
Kumari Anvi Vijay (13) – Over 21 awards in Yoga competitions
Master Chandrey Chaudhary (12) – Set record for 96 hours skating
Master Swayam Patil (14) – Set the world record by swimming 14 kilometers
Kumari Tarushi Gor (12) – Youngest female Taekwondo black belt holder
Kumari Arushi Kotwal (17) – Won gold medals in online chess championship