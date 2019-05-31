‘Modi’s astute move’: Reuters on PM making veteran diplomat S Jaishankar Foreign Minister

The handing of the ministry to the veteran diplomat, who has been ambassador to both the United States and China, could be Modi's most astute move as he seeks to pursue a stronger U.S. relationship and to intensify efforts to strengthen Chinese ties.

It is time to get talking. That seemed to be Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to both the United States and China on Friday when he named a highly rated career diplomat with expertise in dealing with both countries as India's new foreign minister, diplomatic affairs experts said.

The government announced S. Jaishankar, a former foreign secretary, would take over the portfolio from Sushma Swaraj, the ruling party's veteran leader, who has had health issues.



The handing of the ministry to the veteran diplomat, who has been ambassador to both the United States and China, could be Modi's most astute move as he seeks to pursue a stronger U.S. relationship and to intensify efforts to strengthen Chinese ties.

Jaishankar was a key negotiator during a tense border dispute with China in 2017, the most serious and prolonged standoff in decades along the disputed Himalayan frontier.



"He is a trusted aide to the prime minister," said a source with close knowledge of the matter, who declined to be identified as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

He could also prove to be a calming influence in efforts to repair India's problematic relationship with Pakistan that almost spiralled out of control this year, a second source with close knowledge of the situation said.

