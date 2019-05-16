'Is it because PM has rallies today?' Opposition unites against EC order on WB, questions 10 PM deadline

BSP, SP, TDP and Congress questioned EC decision curtailing the campaign period in West Bengal.

Opposition parties have come out in support of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the Election Commission on Wednesday ordered campaigning in nine constituencies to end at 10 PM on Thursday, a day before its scheduled deadline, in the wake of violence between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Congress leader Ahmed Patel were among the opposition leaders who slammed the poll panel over the decision.

The leaders alleged that the EC gave time to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to finish his rallies on Thursday. Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Laxmikantapur and Dum Dum in West Bengal on Thursday.

In first such action in India's electoral history, the Election Commission on Wednesday ordered campaigning in nine West Bengal constituencies to end at 10 PM on Thursday.

In a hurriedly-convened press conference, Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar said it was for the first time that such an action has been taken using constitutional powers of the poll panel.

The Election Commission (EC) also ordered the removal of Principal Secretary (Home) Atri Bhattacharya and Additional Director General, CID, Rajeev Kumar from their postings in West Bengal.

The EC's action came a day after parts of Kolkata witnessed widespread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's massive road show in the city. A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar was also vandalised during the violence.

"Now, therefore, the Election Commission of India, in exercise of its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution ...hereby directs that no person shall convene, hold, attend, join or address any public meeting or procession in connection with the election," the eight-page order read.

The order also barred any musical concert, theatrical performance to attract people in connection with the polls. The constituencies where campaigning has been curtailed are -- Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar.

Here is how opposition parties have reacted to EC order: