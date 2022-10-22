In Pics: New weapons and equipment showcased by Indian companies at Defence Expo 2022

The 12th edition of Defence Expo 2022 was mostly for Indian exhibitors, however US, UK, France, and Israel also put displays via Indian joint-venture.
Defence Expo 2022: In keeping with the Defence Expo 2022 theme, "Path to Pride," the 12th and largest-ever defence exposition has heralded the growth of India's defence industry as a new sector for investment on a worldwide scale. Over 1,340 exhibitors, enterprises, investors, start-ups, MSMEs, Armed Forces, and delegates from different nations participated in the five-day event that kicked off on October 18, 2022, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and took place across four locations.
Check out these photos from DefExpo 2022!
At the 12th Defence Expo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, there were live demonstrations of drones.
During the 12th annual Defence Expo, a visitor holds a thermal weapon sight with a medium range made by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), called the "Rajak."
An unmanned helicopter on display at the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) booth at Defence Expo 2022.
Live demonstrations by the Indian Coast Guard during the 12th Defence Expo 2022 on October 21, 2022, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
At the 12th annual Defence Expo 2022, held in Gandhinagar, Gujrat, the Indian pavilion was a popular attraction.
During the Defence Expo 2022 air show in Porbandar, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) displayed its Dornier aircraft.
During the 12th annual Defence Expo 2022, a member of the armed forces checks out the 'Abhay,' 'Jeet,' and other weapons on exhibit in the Adani Pavilion.
The Jindal Defence & Aerospace Pavilion at Defence Expo 2022 included an array of military hardware.