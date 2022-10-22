In Pics: New weapons and equipment showcased by Indian companies at Defence Expo 2022

The 12th edition of Defence Expo 2022 was mostly for Indian exhibitors, however US, UK, France, and Israel also put displays via Indian joint-venture.

Defence Expo 2022: In keeping with the Defence Expo 2022 theme, "Path to Pride," the 12th and largest-ever defence exposition has heralded the growth of India's defence industry as a new sector for investment on a worldwide scale. Over 1,340 exhibitors, enterprises, investors, start-ups, MSMEs, Armed Forces, and delegates from different nations participated in the five-day event that kicked off on October 18, 2022, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and took place across four locations.

Check out these photos from DefExpo 2022!