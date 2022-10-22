Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In Pics: New weapons and equipment showcased by Indian companies at Defence Expo 2022

The 12th edition of Defence Expo 2022 was mostly for Indian exhibitors, however US, UK, France, and Israel also put displays via Indian joint-venture.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 22, 2022, 08:24 PM IST

Defence Expo 2022: In keeping with the Defence Expo 2022 theme, "Path to Pride," the 12th and largest-ever defence exposition has heralded the growth of India's defence industry as a new sector for investment on a worldwide scale. Over 1,340 exhibitors, enterprises, investors, start-ups, MSMEs, Armed Forces, and delegates from different nations participated in the five-day event that kicked off on October 18, 2022, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and took place across four locations.

Check out these photos from DefExpo 2022!

1. Defence Expo 2022

Defence Expo 2022
1/8

At the 12th Defence Expo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, there were live demonstrations of drones.

2. Defence Expo 2022

Defence Expo 2022
2/8

During the 12th annual Defence Expo, a visitor holds a thermal weapon sight with a medium range made by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), called the "Rajak."

3. Defence Expo 2022

Defence Expo 2022
3/8

An unmanned helicopter on display at the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) booth at Defence Expo 2022.

4. Defence Expo 2022

Defence Expo 2022
4/8

Live demonstrations by the Indian Coast Guard during the 12th Defence Expo 2022 on October 21, 2022, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

5. Defence Expo 2022

Defence Expo 2022
5/8

At the 12th annual Defence Expo 2022, held in Gandhinagar, Gujrat, the Indian pavilion was a popular attraction.

6. Defence Expo 2022

Defence Expo 2022
6/8

During the Defence Expo 2022 air show in Porbandar, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) displayed its Dornier aircraft.

7. Defence Expo 2022

Defence Expo 2022
7/8

During the 12th annual Defence Expo 2022, a member of the armed forces checks out the 'Abhay,' 'Jeet,' and other weapons on exhibit in the Adani Pavilion.

8. Defence Expo 2022

Defence Expo 2022
8/8

The Jindal Defence & Aerospace Pavilion at Defence Expo 2022 included an array of military hardware.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala
In pics: Parineeti Chopra cleans beaches post-Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Madhya Pradesh: 14 killed, 40 injured after bus collides with trolley in Rewa
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.