From Mayawati to Sonia Gandhi: Strong female politicians in India who became inspiration to millions

On International Women’s Day 2022, know how notable female politicians of India rose through the ranks and inspired millions.
Though many believe that the political arena in India is majorly dominated by men, many Indian female political leaders have created a name for themselves, through their strong opinions and notable work for the nation.
Some of the most celebrated names in India when it comes to female political leaders in recent days, who have reflected a real change in the country, are BJP leader Sushma Swaraj and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, among many others.
Here are some of the female Indian politicians who molded the country in recent years-
1. Sushma Swaraj
Sushma Swaraj, who was held multiple portfolios during her long tenure in Indian politics, was the Union Minister of External Affairs of India, in the first Narendra Modi cabinet. She became a prominent and celebrated politician after she helped multiple Indians stranded in other countries. Swaraj also became one of the key faces of the Modi government.
2. Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee became the first female CM of the state, after dethroning a 34-year government. She launched her party Trinamool Congress back in 1997 and became one of the major players in Indian politics.
3. Sonia Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi is the current interim president of the Indian National Congress, which is the most powerful opposition party in the country. Sonia Gandhi has been the longest-serving president of the Congress party and has a major influence on the citizens of India.
4. Jayalalitha
Jayalalitha is one of the most celebrated Indian politicians of all time. After being a successful actress, Jayalalitha began her political career and went on to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for more than fourteen years between 1991 and 2016.
5. Mayawati
Mayawati is the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and one of the most powerful Dalit leaders of India. She led a lot of developmental projects in Uttar Pradesh during her tenure and is currently one of the leading opposition leaders in the state.