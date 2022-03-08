From Mayawati to Sonia Gandhi: Strong female politicians in India who became inspiration to millions

On International Women’s Day 2022, know how notable female politicians of India rose through the ranks and inspired millions.

Though many believe that the political arena in India is majorly dominated by men, many Indian female political leaders have created a name for themselves, through their strong opinions and notable work for the nation.

Some of the most celebrated names in India when it comes to female political leaders in recent days, who have reflected a real change in the country, are BJP leader Sushma Swaraj and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, among many others.

Here are some of the female Indian politicians who molded the country in recent years-