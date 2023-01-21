Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Vadodara-Virar section released, SEE here

People will be able to reach from Delhi to Mumbai in just 12 hours with a top speed of 120 kms per hour.

The completion of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is eagerly awaited. It is one of the largest infrastructure projects of India. The 1386 kms expressway will cut down the road transit time from Delhi to Mumbai from the current 25-30 hours to just 12 hours. The top speed for the expressway will be 120 kms per hour.

Several stretches of the massive expressway are nearing completion. The project is expected to be complete in the first few months of 2024. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will become operational in FV23-24. He also recently shared stunning photographs of the expressway’s Vadodara-Virar section.