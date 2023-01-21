Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Vadodara-Virar section released, SEE here

People will be able to reach from Delhi to Mumbai in just 12 hours with a top speed of 120 kms per hour.
The completion of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is eagerly awaited. It is one of the largest infrastructure projects of India. The 1386 kms expressway will cut down the road transit time from Delhi to Mumbai from the current 25-30 hours to just 12 hours. The top speed for the expressway will be 120 kms per hour.
Several stretches of the massive expressway are nearing completion. The project is expected to be complete in the first few months of 2024. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will become operational in FV23-24. He also recently shared stunning photographs of the expressway’s Vadodara-Virar section.
1. Delhi-Mumbai Expressway route
The Delhi-Mumbai expressway will pass through five states - Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Photo: Vadodara-Virar section
2. Several sections of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway already constructed
Several sections that have already been constructed include Vadodara-Ankleshwar, Delhi-Jaipur, stretches in MP.
Photo: Vadodara-Virar section
3. Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will connect several major cities
It will be an eight-lane expressway which will connect major cities in between like Vadodara, Surat, Ahmedabad, Ujjain, Indore, Bhopal, Udaipu, Kota, Ajmer and Jaipur.
Photo: Vadodara-Virar section
4. Fastest-built expressway
The expressway’s foundation stone was laid in 2019. 80 takh tons of cement and 10 lakh tons of steel will make up the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
Photo: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in MP
5. Delhi-Mumbai Expressway starting points
The starting point of the expressway will be from Delhi-Noida DND flyover and Sohna near Gurugram in Haryana.
Photo: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in MP
6. Delhi-Mumbai Expressway ending points
The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will end at Virar and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Maharashtra.
Photo: Stretch from Delhi to Gurugram
