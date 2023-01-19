Search icon
Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway to cut transit time from 26 to 13 hours, boost economies of 4 states; details

The 1224 km long Amritsar-Bhatinda-Jamnagar corridor’s construction is going as per schedule.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 09:34 PM IST

Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway to cut transit time from 26 to 13 hours, boost economies of 4 states; details
Photo: Twitter/ @Nitin_Gadkari

Work is in full flow for the massive flagship road project that will connect four states with the second longest expressway of the country. The Amritsar-Jamnagar expressway will be the apex route connecting Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat. 

The 1224 km long Amritsar-Bhatinda-Jamnagar corridor’s construction is going as per schedule. The entire expressway will be open by September 2023, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had informed in September 2022. 

In the latest update, the Rajasthan stretch spanning 440 kms will soon be finished and the highway will be open for traffic by March 2023, the Financial Express reported. The expressway is being built at a cost of Rs 26,000 crore. It will have 8 sections out of which three will be 4-lane while the other five will be 6-lane expressways. 

The massive greenfield project will connect economic towns across the four states as well as three refineries. It will pass through the economic hubs of Amritsar, Bhatinda, Sanaria, Bikaner, Sanchore, Samakhiyali and Jamnagar. Almost 50 percent of the expressway will be in Rajasthan.

 

 

The corridor will connect the key industrial and agricultural hubs of north India with ports of west India in Kandla and Jamnagar. Once complete, the expressway will be a big boost for industrial towns like Bhatinda, Ludhiana and Baddi. National capital will be connected to the Amritsar-Jamnagar expressway through the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway which will also connect it to Jammu and Kashmir. 

The expressway will substantially bring down travel time and fuel cost. The trans-Rajasthan corridor will significantly bring down transit time and improve logistical costs. The Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway will cut down the transit time between the two cities by half. Currently, the time taken is 26 hours with the distance being 1430 kms. The Expressway will cut this down to 1316 kms and 13 hours. The expressway will connect with the Ludhiana-Bathinda-Ajmer Expressway at Bathinda as well as the Pathankot–Ajmer Economic Corridor.

