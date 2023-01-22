Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Distance, Route map, cost, sections, facilities, maximum speed, completion date, features

File photo

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway is set to reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai significantly and the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will also cut down the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur by considerable amount. It is to be noted that a portion of Delhi-Mumbai expressway will open in March and this portion of Delhi-Mumbai expressway will connect to various cities like Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Ujjain, Indore, Vadodara, Surat, and Ahmedabad.

The route will be have petrol pumps, restaurants and food courts. There will be a heliport too, which will be used in case of emergency evacuation. It is estimated that delhi-Mumbai expressway will save over 300 million litres of fuel per year.

In Madhya Pradesh, Delhi-Mumbai expressway will connect cities like Ratlam, Mandsaur and Jhabua. In Rajasthan, the expressway will connect Dausa, Tonk, Bundi, Kota, Bharatpur and Alwar.

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway will have a maximum speed limit of 120 km per hour.

Gurugram-Dausa section of Delhi Mumbai expressway

According to reports, the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway between Gurugram and Dausa (Haryana and Rajasthan) would soon be open to public. This stretch is 210-km long and it is the first phase of the Mumbai Corridor of the expressway.

Delhi-Mumbai expressway is expected to be completed by December 2023, according to Union Minister for Road Transport.

After the completion of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, the travel time between Mumbai and Delhi will be reduced to 12 hours.

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway is an eight-lane expressway and it can be expandable up to twelve lanes as per need.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Route, cost, facilities, other details

The foundation stone for Delhi-Mumbai expressway was laid by Union Road Transport & Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari on March 9, 2019.

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway route will pass through five states, including Haryana (129 km), Rajasthan (373 km), Madhya Pradesh (244 km), Gujarat (426 km) and Maharashtra (171 km).

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway will start from Haryana’s Gurugram and pass through Jaipur & Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. The expressway will also pass through Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and Vadodara in Gujarat and will end at Mumbai in Maharashtra. Delhi-Mumbai expressway will improve connectivity to big cities like Jaipur, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Kota, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Indore, Surat and Vadodara.

Key facts of Delhi-Mumbai expressway

Some of the key details about the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway are as follows:

Project Length - 1,350 KM

Project Cost - Rs 1,00,000 crore (approximately)

Lanes - 8 Lanes (including a separate lane for electric vehicles)

States Covered - Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra

Start and End Points

Start - DND Flyway, Delhi & Sohna, Haryana

End - Virar, Maharashtra & Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Maharashtra

Date of Completion - December 2023 (Expected)

Delhi-Mumbai expressway cost

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway construction cost is approx. Rs 1,00,000 crore and this mega project is executed as per the Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase-1 plan.

Special features of Delhi-Mumbai expressway

Roadside amenities: There will be several roadside amenities including hotels, ATM, food courts, food stores such as Burger King, Subway, Mc Donald’s, etc., fuel stations, charging stations, etc.

Environment-friendly: The Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be environment-friendly expressway and it will cover around 20 lakh trees. It is expected that Delhi-Mumbai expressway would cut about 850 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

e-Highway: According to the government, a stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will be developed as an electric highway or e-highway. The Delhi-Mumbai expressway will have four dedicated lanes for all-electric vehicles.

Wildlife Crossings: The Delhi-Mumbai expressway will cros around five natural wildlife crossings, including Mukundara National Park, Ranthambore National Park, Sariska Tiger Reserve.

Delhi Mumbai Expressway Route (Delhi Mumbai expressway map)

The Delhi Mumbai expressway map is divided into four sections:

Section 1: DND-Faridabad-KMP Route : 59 km

(9 km Delhi and 50 km Haryana)

Section 2: Sohna–KMP–Vadodara Route : 845 km

(79 km Haryana, 373 km Rajasthan, 244 km Madhya Pradesh and 149 km Gujarat)

Section 3: Vadodara–Virar Route : 356 km

(277 km Gujarat and 79 km Maharashtra)

Section 4: Virar–JNPT Route : 92 km

(92 km Maharashtra)