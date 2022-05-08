5000-year-old jewellery manufacturing factory found in Haryana's Rakhigarhi

Rakhigarhi is famous across the world for the Harrapan civilisation.
The Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) is conducting new excavations in and around the 7000-year-old planned Harappan city in Rakhigarhi (Haryana), which will be completed by the end of May.
The excavation and study at Rakhigarhi has so far revealed that this place once housed a planned city made with better engineering and a 5000-year-old factory.
1. 5000-year-old factory
Remains of around 5000-year-old factory which used to manufacture jewellery have also been traced, which signifies that trading was also done from the city.
(Pic: PTI)
2. A planned city
During excavation, the officials studied the remains of the Harappan culture and got evidence of town planning, including streets, pucca walls and multi-storeyed houses.
According to officials, at that time the cities were built using better technology.
The techniques which are now being used to build big cities like straight streets, drains, dustbins placed at corners of streets for garbage, were used at that time.
(Pic: ANI)
3. Skeletons of two women
During excavation, the skeletons of two women were found along with jewellery. Along with skeletons, utensils used by the deceased were also buried.
(Pic: PTI)
4. Rakhigarhi
Rakhigarhi is the largest archaeological site of the Harappan civilisation which comes under two modern villages Rakhi-Shahpur and Rakhigarhi-Khash.
Rakhigarhi has been classified as major metropolitan centre of the Harappan culture.
Rakhigarhi site is one of the "five iconic sites" declared by the central government as per the Union budget 2020-21.
(Pic: ANI)
5. History of excavation in Rakhigarhi
During an investigation conducted in 1969 by Professor Suraj Bhan, it was found that archaeological remains of Rakhigarhi and settlements are of the nature of the Harappan culture.
During an investigation conducted by the ASI and Pune Deccan College, it came to the fore that this place has a cluster township spread across 500 hectares.
(Pic: ANI)