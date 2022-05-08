5000-year-old jewellery manufacturing factory found in Haryana's Rakhigarhi

Rakhigarhi is famous across the world for the Harrapan civilisation.

The Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) is conducting new excavations in and around the 7000-year-old planned Harappan city in Rakhigarhi (Haryana), which will be completed by the end of May.

The excavation and study at Rakhigarhi has so far revealed that this place once housed a planned city made with better engineering and a 5000-year-old factory.

