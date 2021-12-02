Ahead of 'Money Heist 5' season finale, The Professor, Tokyo, entire cast gather at red carpet in Madrid

1/9

Alvaro Morte, who portrays The Professor - the mastermind behind the heist, is seen here along with Itziar Itino, who plays Lisbon aka Raquel Murillo - The Professor's love interest in the show. Lisbon is a police inspector assigned to catch the robbers in Season 1 but ultimately ended up joining the gang in Season 3. (All Images sourced from the official Money Heist Twitter handle/@lacasadepapel)