Ahead of 'Money Heist 5' season finale, The Professor, Tokyo, entire cast gather at red carpet in Madrid

'Money Heist' Part 5 Volume 2 streams on Netflix from 3rd December 2021.

  • Dec 02, 2021, 11:15 AM IST

The global hit series 'Money Heist' returns for its final season on 3rd December 2021. Ahead of the release of its last five episodes, the entire cast and crew of the show gathered at the red carpet for a promotional event in Madrid on Tuesday night.

1. The Professor and Lisbon

The Professor and Lisbon
1/9

Alvaro Morte, who portrays The Professor - the mastermind behind the heist, is seen here along with Itziar Itino, who plays Lisbon aka Raquel Murillo - The Professor's love interest in the show. Lisbon is a police inspector assigned to catch the robbers in Season 1 but ultimately ended up joining the gang in Season 3. (All Images sourced from the official Money Heist Twitter handle/@lacasadepapel)

2. Tokyo and Denver

Tokyo and Denver
2/9

Ursula Corbero who portrays Tokyo, the narrator in the series poses with Jaime Lorente, who plays Denver in the show. Tokyo was the first person to be recruited by The Professor for the heist in Season 1.

3. Berlin and Rio

Berlin and Rio
3/9

Pedro Alondo, who plays Berlin in the show and Miguel Herran, who plays Rio in the show were all smiles at the red carpet. On December 1, Netflix announced a Money Heist spin off series titled 'Berlin' with Pedro Alonso in the lead role. Rio is Tokyo's boyfriend in the series.

4. The Police behind the gang

The Police behind the gang
4/9

Alvaro Morte aka The Professor is posing here with Najwa Nimri who portrays Alicia Sierra in the show. Alicia's character was introduced in the third season as a ruthless cop who will do anything to stop the heist.

5. Ricardo and Raquel

Ricardo and Raquel
5/9

Ricardo aka Denver seems to be having a fun laugh just as his character's crazy antics in the show. Raquel aka Lison looked extremely hot and dazzling at the red carpet.

6. Stockholm with Arturo

Stockholm with Arturo
6/9

Esther Acebo, who plays Stockholm in the show, is seen here along with Enrique Arce, who portrays Arturo Roman in the series. Arturo has been dubbed as the most irritating character by the fans as his continuous escape plans are foiled by the group. Stockholm plays Denver's love interest.

7. The Heist Ends

The Heist Ends
7/9

The heist crime drama series is created by Alex Pina, a popular writer and director from Spain. He had started working on the series in 2008 before it premiered nine years later in 2017.

8. The entire cast and crew

The entire cast and crew
8/9

Alvaro Morte aka The Professor clicks a selfie with the entire cast and crew at the promotional event.

9. The global phenomenon

The global phenomenon
9/9

The Spanish series has become a global pop culture phenomenon since it started streaming on Netflix.

