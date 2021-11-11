What is Zika Virus? Know its symptoms and causes

A diagnosis of Zika virus infection can only be confirmed by laboratory tests of blood or other body fluids, such as urine or semen, as per WHO.

Zika virus is a mosquito-borne flavivirus that is transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day. It was first identified in Uganda in 1947 in monkeys. It was later identified in humans in 1952 in Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania. No vaccine is yet available for the prevention or treatment of Zika virus infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States, Zika is linked to birth defects. Its infection during pregnancy can cause a serious birth defect called microcephaly that is a sign of incomplete brain development.

Infection with the Zika virus may be suspected based on symptoms of persons living in or visiting areas with Zika virus transmission and/or Aedes mosquito vectors. A diagnosis of Zika virus infection can only be confirmed by laboratory tests of blood or other body fluids, such as urine or semen, as per WHO.