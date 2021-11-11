What is Zika Virus? Know its symptoms and causes

A diagnosis of Zika virus infection can only be confirmed by laboratory tests of blood or other body fluids, such as urine or semen, as per WHO.
Zika virus is a mosquito-borne flavivirus that is transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day. It was first identified in Uganda in 1947 in monkeys. It was later identified in humans in 1952 in Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania. No vaccine is yet available for the prevention or treatment of Zika virus infection.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States, Zika is linked to birth defects. Its infection during pregnancy can cause a serious birth defect called microcephaly that is a sign of incomplete brain development.
1. Zika cases cross 100-mark in Kanpur
Zika cases are on the rise in various districts of Uttar Pradesh with 16 more cases of the mosquito-borne disease being reported from Kanpur on Wednesday, taking the tally beyond the 100-mark. The fresh tally of 106 cases includes nine men and seven women. Two of the patients who are in an advanced stage of pregnancy come from the Zika epicentre of the Chakeri area in Kanpur. One patient tested positive on Saturday from the neighbouring Kannauj district.
(Image Source: IANS)
2. What is the Zika virus?
Zika virus disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day.
Zika virus is primarily transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito from the Aedes genus, mainly Aedes aegypti, in tropical and subtropical regions. Aedes mosquitoes usually bite during the day, peaking during early morning and late afternoon/evening.
This is the same mosquito that transmits dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever.
(Image Source: Reuters)
3. Zika virus transmitted from mother to fetus during pregnancy
Zika virus is also transmitted from mother to fetus during pregnancy, through sexual contact, transfusion of blood and blood products, and organ transplantation. The Zika virus was identified in humans in 1952 in Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania.
Outbreaks of Zika virus disease have been recorded in Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific. From the 1960s to 1980s, rare sporadic cases of human infections were found across Africa and Asia, typically accompanied by mild illness.
(Image Source: Reuters)
4. Symptoms of Zika virus disease
Symptoms include mild and include fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or headache. Symptoms typically last for 2-7 days. Most people with Zika virus infection do not develop symptoms.
(Image Source: Twitter@WHOSEARO)
5. Congenital Zika syndrome
Infection with Zika virus is also associated with other complications of pregnancy including preterm birth and miscarriage. During pregnancy, it can cause infants to be born with microcephaly and other congenital malformations, called congenital Zika syndrome.
An increased risk of neurologic complications is associated with Zika virus infection in adults and children. The complications also include Guillain-Barré syndrome, neuropathy and myelitis.
(Image Source: Twitter@WHO)