What are four different types of headaches? Know what causes them

There are many different types of headaches, but the four most common types are as follows.

To treat a headache, we must first identify the type of headache. Because each type of headache can be caused by a different reason. Which is treated by doctors accordingly.

There are many different types of headaches, but the four most common types of headaches are:

1) Tension headache

2) Migraine headache

3) Cluster headache

4) Sinus headache