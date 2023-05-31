photoDetails

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

A recent study shows that people with type 2 diabetes who exercise or are physically active in the afternoon have a larger possibility of controlling their blood sugar level.

The present lifestyle has raised the probability of people having high blood sugar levels. Type 2 diabetes has become a common concern for this generation and people are taking various measures to control their blood sugar levels.

1. Type 2 diabetes

1/6 From calculated food habits to exercise various researches show various ways to prevent or control type 2 diabetes.

2. Study of diabetes

2/6 In the latest study conducted by Brigham and Women's Hospital conducted a study and revealed new information and ways to control blood sugar levels.

3. Time of exercise

3/6 The current study examined whether physical activity at certain times of day affects the improvement in blood glucose control.

4. Afternoon exercise

4/6 The study revealed that people with type 2 diabetes who were physically active in the afternoon improved faster than those who were active all day.

5. Eating habits

5/6 Besides physical exercise, a healthy diet can also help control blood sugar levels.

6. Regular exercise