Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

A recent study shows that people with type 2 diabetes who exercise or are physically active in the afternoon have a larger possibility of controlling their blood sugar level.

  May 31, 2023, 05:30 PM IST

The present lifestyle has raised the probability of people having high blood sugar levels. Type 2 diabetes has become a common concern for this generation and people are taking various measures to control their blood sugar levels.

From calculated food habits to exercise various researches show various ways to prevent or control type 2 diabetes. 

 

In the latest study conducted by Brigham and Women's Hospital conducted a study and revealed new information and ways to control blood sugar levels.  

 

The current study examined whether physical activity at certain times of day affects the improvement in blood glucose control. 

 

The study revealed that people with type 2 diabetes who were physically active in the afternoon improved faster than those who were active all day.

 

Besides physical exercise, a healthy diet can also help control blood sugar levels. 

 

Physicians recommend that people with diabetes should practice regular exercise to control diabetes. 

 

