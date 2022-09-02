5 sign of unhealthy heart you must not ignore

Here are five heart-related warning signs that you must not overlook if you want to take good care of your heart.

The key to overall good health is having a healthy heart. It circulates nutrient-rich blood throughout your body, provides oxygen, and removes waste and pollutants. It is essentially responsible for almost everything that keeps your body alive, from the successful operation of your immune system to the transfer of oxygen throughout your body as the center of your cardiovascular system.

Here are five heart-related warning signs that you must not overlook if you want to take good care of your heart.









