5 sign of unhealthy heart you must not ignore

Here are five heart-related warning signs that you must not overlook if you want to take good care of your heart.
The key to overall good health is having a healthy heart. It circulates nutrient-rich blood throughout your body, provides oxygen, and removes waste and pollutants. It is essentially responsible for almost everything that keeps your body alive, from the successful operation of your immune system to the transfer of oxygen throughout your body as the center of your cardiovascular system.
1. Breathing difficulties
Shortness of breath is the experience of insufficient breathing. The patient can experience heavy breathing or the need to breathe quickly and shallowly.
Although anxiety, anaemia, or allergic reactions can induce shortness of breath, the underlying reason is typically pulmonary (involving the lungs) or cardiac (including the heart).
2. Chest discomfort
Since the heart is positioned in the chest, chest discomfort is one of the more evident signs of a sick heart. The heart is most likely to be to blame if someone has pressure, pain, pinching, or burning in the chest.
A cardiac issue is less likely to be indicated by temporary discomfort, pain that seems to be on the surface, or pain that gets worse when handled. This pain is not affected by pressure from the outside and can happen both when you're at rest and when you're working out.
3. Left shoulder pain
Surprisingly, the same pain centres in the brain can receive signals from both the nerves in the left arm and the heart. As a result, pain in the left arm or shoulder may be misinterpreted by the brain as heart disease.
It's called a "referred pain," and just because it's not in the chest doesn't mean the heart is unrelated to it or that the particular problem is in the shoulder. In reality, discomfort or pressure in the left shoulder is a common indicator of a cardiac condition.
4. Swollen feet
An early symptom of a pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, may be indicated by swollen feet. Additionally, it might be a sign of cardiac failure. This is due to gravity's tendency to draw blood to your legs over the course of the day as your heart starts to pump less effectively.
5. Feeling dizzy or lightheaded
Dizziness and lightheadedness are typically symptoms of low brain oxygen levels, which increases the risk of stroke. This might be the result of heart failure, valve problems, or atherosclerosis.
Given that gravity draws blood closer to the ground and that the heart must work harder to pump blood to the head than to the feet, feeling lightheaded upon standing up is a common sign of heart disease and blood pressure problems.
(Disclaimer: This article is simply meant to be informative. For further information, always consult a professional.)