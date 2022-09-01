Search icon
High Blood Pressure: Mistake that can lead to shrunken blood vessels; know how much salt to consume in 1 day

Consuming too much salt has been found to significantly elevate blood pressure and has been associated with hypertension and other heart conditions.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

In India, the issue of high blood pressure is one that many people deal with. Numerous daily activities, including salt consumption, have an impact on blood pressure levels. Consuming too much salt, which the WHO defines as more than 5 g of sodium per day, has been found to significantly elevate blood pressure and has been associated with the development of hypertension and other heart conditions.

According to a study that was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating a meal containing 3.8 grammes of salt, the amount found in most meals, can inhibit the ability of blood vessels to open after a meal. The researchers discovered that higher salt intake from food can considerably lessen flow-mediated dilation, a measure of blood vessels' capacity to widen, within 30 minutes.

Dietary salt (sodium chloride) intake plays a significant role in determining blood pressure, hypertension, and general heart disease risk. The daily salt intake per person should be less than 5 g (or around 2 g of sodium). However, the American Heart Association advises people with high blood pressure to consume 1.5 g of sodium daily.

Here’s how you can keep a check on your salt intake

Around 40% of table salt's sodium content. Understanding how much sodium is in salt will help you take action to limit your intake. These sums are a rough estimate. Salt has a sodium content of

575 mg per 1/4 teaspoon

1,150 mg per 1/2 teaspoon

1,725 mg per 3/4 teaspoon

2,300 mg per 1 teaspoon

(Disclaimer: This article is simply meant to be informative. For further information, always consult a professional.)

 

