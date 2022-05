Entertainment Wrap, May 14

Salman Khan flaunts long locks in first look from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali; Jayeshbhai Jordaar box office collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s film fails to bring people to theaters; Amitabh Bachchan cheers for grandson Agastya Nanda after The Archies poster release. Watch more in DNA Entertainment Wrap.