Sexy and sizzling reels of XXX star Aabha Paul that made heads turn

XXX star Aabha Paul keeps sharing her sexy and sizzling reels on her Instagram account.
Aabha Paul has appeared in the controversial web series XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram. Here are some of her sexy and sizzling reels that have gone viral on social media. (All images and videos: Aabha Paul/Instagram)
1. XXX star Aabha Paul burns the internet in sizzling bra
Aabha Paul burns the internet in a sizzling black bra in this video.
2. XXX star Aabha Paul grooves to Jugni
In this viral reel, Aabha Paul is seen grooving to the Jugni track.
3. XXX star Aabha Paul shows her 'power'
In this video, Aabha Paul transforms from gown to bikini in just few seconds.
4. XXX star Aabha Paul flaunts her tattoo
In this sizzling picture, Aabha Paul is seen flaunting her black tattoo.
5. XXX star Aabha Paul stuns her fans and followers
With this sexy reel, Aabha Paul stunned her fans and followers.