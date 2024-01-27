Search icon
Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

From Animal to Sam Bahdur to Shark Tank India 3, here are the shows premiering on OTT this week.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, Shark Tank India 3 has premiered. Let's take a look at the other OTT titles released this week (Image source: IMDb)

1. Animal

Animal
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster directorial Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, was released on OTT on January 26 and is currently streaming on Netflix. 

2. Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur
Vicky Kaushal-starrer, a biographical drama on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Sam Bahadur was released on OTT on January 26 and is currently streaming on ZEE5. 

3. Karmma Calling

Karmma Calling
Karmma Calling, the Indian adaptation of the American series Revenge, stars Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood, Gaurav Sharma, and Waluscha De Sousa. The show was released on January 26, and it is currently streaming on Disneyplus Hotstar.

4. Shark Tank India 3

Shark Tank India 3
The third season of the popular business reality show features the addition of six distinguished Sharks to the panel, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Ritesh Agarwal, Radhika Gupta, Varun Dua, and Ronnie Screwvala. The show is streaming on Sony Liv.

5. Griselda

Griselda
The creators of Narcos bring Sophia Vergara essaying the role of Griselda Blanco, the Columbian drug lord who created one of the most powerful cartels of all time. The series is currently streaming on Netflix. 

6. Neru

Neru
Jeethu Joseph-directed courtroom drama starring Mohanlal was released on OTT on January 23. The film is streaming on Disneyplus Hotstar.

