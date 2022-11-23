In Pics: Not just Urfi Javed, these 5 social media sensations are breaking the internet with bold photos

Anveshi Jain, Urfi Javed, and Anjali Arora, a look at social media sensations who break the internet with their looks.

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed, who is known for her bold avatar, never fails to raise the temperature with her sexy and bold photos on social media. She is one of the most popular tv actresses, and her every social media post goes viral.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at other social media sensations who break the internet with their looks: