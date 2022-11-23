Search icon
In Pics: Not just Urfi Javed, these 5 social media sensations are breaking the internet with bold photos

Anveshi Jain, Urfi Javed, and Anjali Arora, a look at social media sensations who break the internet with their looks.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 23, 2022, 09:37 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed, who is known for her bold avatar, never fails to raise the temperature with her sexy and bold photos on social media. She is one of the most popular tv actresses, and her every social media post goes viral.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at other social media sensations who break the internet with their looks:

1. Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed, who needs no introduction, never fails to make headlines with her sexy and bold photos. She has around 4 million followers on Instagram. 

2. Anjali Arora

Social media sensation Anjali Arora, who also appeared in Lock Upp, has 12.2 million followers on Instagram. She often drops her beautiful photos on Instagram. 

3. Anveshi Jain

Anveshi Jain, who has worked in Gansii Baat, Commitment, Ramarao on Duty,  has 6 million followers on Instagram. She is also a very good singer, and often shares her music video on social media.

4. Urusa Javed

Urusa Javed, who is Urfi Javed's sister, is a famous social media influencer, YouTuber, and TikToker. Within a short time of her Insta debut, she created a base of 100K followers, and it is growing with each passing day. 

5. Sofia Ansari

Social media sensation Sofia Ansari can turn heads with her bold look, her social media photos are the proof. She has 9 million followers on Instagram. 

6. Ankita Dave

Ankita Dave has more than 4 million followers on Instagram. She often shares her bold and sexy photos on social media.

