In Pics: Not just Urfi Javed, these 5 social media sensations are breaking the internet with bold photos

Anveshi Jain, Urfi Javed, and Anjali Arora, a look at social media sensations who break the internet with their looks.
Meanwhile, let's take a look at other social media sensations who break the internet with their looks:
1. Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed, who needs no introduction, never fails to make headlines with her sexy and bold photos. She has around 4 million followers on Instagram.
2. Anjali Arora
Social media sensation Anjali Arora, who also appeared in Lock Upp, has 12.2 million followers on Instagram. She often drops her beautiful photos on Instagram.
3. Anveshi Jain
Anveshi Jain, who has worked in Gansii Baat, Commitment, Ramarao on Duty, has 6 million followers on Instagram. She is also a very good singer, and often shares her music video on social media.
4. Urusa Javed
Urusa Javed, who is Urfi Javed's sister, is a famous social media influencer, YouTuber, and TikToker. Within a short time of her Insta debut, she created a base of 100K followers, and it is growing with each passing day.
5. Sofia Ansari
Social media sensation Sofia Ansari can turn heads with her bold look, her social media photos are the proof. She has 9 million followers on Instagram.
6. Ankita Dave
Ankita Dave has more than 4 million followers on Instagram. She often shares her bold and sexy photos on social media.