Hot photos of Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla where she looks 'irresistibly sexy'

Namrata Malla Zenith isn't just a charmer in Bhojpuri cinema but a social media queen. Check out the hot photos of Namrata that prove our belief.
Namrata Balla Zenith is a famous Bhojpuri actress, dancer, stage performer, and fitness enthusiast. Apart from setting the big screen on fire, she's quite a sensation on social media as well. Let's take a look at the photos that prove her to be the ultimate seductress. (Image source: Namrata Malla Instagram)
1. Who is Namrata Malla?
Namrata Malla is an Indian actress predominately working in Bhojpuri cinema. Namrata is also a professional belly dancer and stage performer. Her chemistry with Kesari Lal Yadav in the song video Paro was quite a rage.
2. Namrata Malla- The bikini queen
Here's a photo from her Instagram that proves her as the bikini queen from Bhojpuri cinema.
3. Black beauty Namrata Malla
Here's another photo from her Instagram that proves Namrata a black beauty. Namrata shared the photo with the caption, "I am cool but people made me Hot."
4. Namrata Malla- The seductress
Here's Namrata Malla wishing her Instagram family 'good morning.' Malla shared the photo with the caption, "Good morning (heart emoji) to my Instagram family #namritamalla."
5. The Hot and Gorgeous Namrata Malla
Namrata Malla's posts are all about beauty and confidence. She posted these photos with the caption, "I am never-ending thought (heart emoji) #namritamalla #onelifeliveit."