Hot photos of Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla where she looks 'irresistibly sexy'

Namrata Malla Zenith isn't just a charmer in Bhojpuri cinema but a social media queen. Check out the hot photos of Namrata that prove our belief.

Namrata Balla Zenith is a famous Bhojpuri actress, dancer, stage performer, and fitness enthusiast. Apart from setting the big screen on fire, she's quite a sensation on social media as well. Let's take a look at the photos that prove her to be the ultimate seductress. (Image source: Namrata Malla Instagram)