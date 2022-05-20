RRR, 2.0, Brahmastra, Adipurush: Expensive Indian films that cost over Rs 300 crore

Indian Cinema has given some marvellous films of all time, setting a global standard for cinema. Whether it is the amazing VFX, the cinematography or the enticing storyline, Indian Cinema has come along a great way altogether. The industry is said to rank fifth in terms of the revenue generated. So, here are the top 9 movies that have been made on a massive budget. (All images source: File Photos)