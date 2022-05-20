RRR, 2.0, Brahmastra, Adipurush: Expensive Indian films that cost over Rs 300 crore

From RRR to Adipurush, 2.0, here are the list of the films that made on a lavish budget.
Indian Cinema has given some marvellous films of all time, setting a global standard for cinema. Whether it is the amazing VFX, the cinematography or the enticing storyline, Indian Cinema has come along a great way altogether. The industry is said to rank fifth in terms of the revenue generated. So, here are the top 9 movies that have been made on a massive budget. (All images source: File Photos)
1. RRR
Directed by the mastermind S.S Rajamouli, the epic action-drama stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt in primary roles. Reportedly, RRR has been made on a lavish budget of Rs 550 crores.
2. Ponniyin Selvan: Part One
Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part One is an epic story based on the Tamil-language novel of the same name. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, and Sobhita Dhulipala in primary roles. Reportedly, the film is made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crores. The movie is all set to release on September 30 in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telegu languages.
3. 2.0
The sci-fi movie starring Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar is the sequel to 2010's blockbuster, Enthiraan. As per few media reports, 2.0 was made on a big-scale budget of Rs 570 crores. Shankar's directorial is also the first movie in Indian Cinema to be shot natively in 3D.
4. Adipurush
Adipurush, a mythological based film on the epic Ramayana has garnered a lot of attention since its announcement. Reportedly, the movie has been made on a lavish budget of Rs 500 crores. Directed by Om Raut, the big-budget movie is said to star Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The movie is geared up for January 2023 release.
5. Radhe Shyam
Prabhas-Pooja Hedge starrer Radhe Shyam was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 300 crores. The film hasn't quite lived up to its expectations. Falling in the genre of romance, the movie was jointly produced by UV Creations and T-Series.
6. Saaho
The Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer, Saaho is said to be the third most expensive cinema in Indian history after Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Rajamouli's RRR. Reportedly, the film was made on budget of Rs 350 crores.
7. Prithviraj
Prithviraj, The upcoming periodic drama starring Akshay Kumar is a mega-budget production with an estimated budget of Rs 300 crores. With this film, Miss World 2017 winner, Manushi Chillar will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Kumar. Other stars like Sanjay Dutt, Sakshi Tanwar, and Sonu Sood will be seen in pivotal roles. The film will release in cinemas on June 3.
8. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is made on a lavish budget of Rs 300 crores, and it is expected to be among one of the most expensive films of 2022. The film will hit cinemas on September 9, 2022.
9. Thugs of Hindostan
The 2018 action-drama Thugs of Hindostan was mounted on a lavish scale, and as per a few reports, the film was made on Rs 300 crores. Unfortunatley, the film was rejected by critics and the masses and it failed at the box office.