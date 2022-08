JEE Main Session 2: Know how you can download your scorecard, JEE advance registration begins

The National Testing Agency on Monday declared the results of JEE Main session 2 on its website. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 exam can check their JEE Main 2022 result on the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in.