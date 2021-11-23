From school teacher to IPS officer: Meet Preeti Chandra, who is known as 'Lady Singham' of Rajasthan

Preeti Chandra from Sikar in Rajasthan is the SP of Bikaner and is the first woman SP of Bikaner. Preeti Chandra is in the news for her good work and she is also known as 'Lady Singham' of Rajasthan. Her name is enough to instil fear among dacoits, many of who have surrendered because of her. Preeti has also busted many gangs involved in human trafficking and the flesh trade. She cracked the UPSC exam in her first attempt.