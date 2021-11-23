From school teacher to IPS officer: Meet Preeti Chandra, who is known as 'Lady Singham' of Rajasthan

IPS Success Stories: Preeti Chandra cracked the UPSC exam in the first attempt itself and became an IPS officer.
Preeti Chandra from Sikar in Rajasthan is the SP of Bikaner and is the first woman SP of Bikaner. Preeti Chandra is in the news for her good work and she is also known as 'Lady Singham' of Rajasthan. Her name is enough to instil fear among dacoits, many of who have surrendered because of her. Preeti has also busted many gangs involved in human trafficking and the flesh trade. She cracked the UPSC exam in her first attempt.
1. Preeti Chandra was first a teacher
Born in 1979 in the Kundan village in the Sikar district, Preeti Chandra was a school teacher before becoming an IPS officer. Earlier she wanted to become a journalist, but after completing her M.Phil, she started teaching in a school. However, he had a passion for doing something big and then started preparing for the UPSC exam.
2. Success in the first attempt itself
Preeti Chandra worked hard to join the administrative service and cleared the UPSC exam in the first attempt itself in 2008 without any coaching and became an IPS officer.
3. Posted in Bikaner
Preeti Chandra was first posted in Alwar in Rajasthan after becoming an IPS officer and became SSP. She served as SP in Bundi and Kota ACB. She was then transferred to the post of SP in Karauli and is currently holding the charge of SP in Bikaner. Apart from this, Preeti Chandra has also served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaipur Metro Corporation.
4. Her name instills fear among dacoits
When posted in Karauli, Preeti Chandra reined in many a criminal. As an SP, she created so much fear among dacoits, that many of them surrendered. IPS Preeti Chandra used to land in the ravines of Chambal with her team.
5. Rescued girls from hell of flesh trade
Preeti Chandra, as SP Bundi, had busted a gang that pushed girls into flesh trade in Rajasthan and brought several accused behind bars. She reached several hideouts and carried out the operation and pulled out several minor girls from the hell of the flesh trade. After that, she was much talked about and that is why she was also named Lady Singham.
(Photos: Facebook)