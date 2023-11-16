South Africa vs Australia Highlights, ODI World Cup 2023: Follow Highlights of SA vs AUS World Cup 2023 match from Kolkata.

Australia secured a hard-fought victory over South Africa, propelling them into the final of the Cricket World Cup for eighth time.

Electing to bat first, South Africa struggled to maintain a steady wicket count, losing players at regular intervals. David Miller showcased his prowess by scoring an impressive 101 runs, while Heinrich Klaasen contributed with a commendable 47.

Australia's formidable bowling attack, led by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, proved to be the downfall of South Africa, as they claimed three wickets each.