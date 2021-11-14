Who is Vini Raman, the Indian fiancee of RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell?

Glenn Maxwell had been engaged to Vini Raman since March 2020 but had to reschedule their wedding several times due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Post the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, the international series have been going on in full blast. The Australian side even decided to visit Pakistan for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced details of Australia's first tour of Pakistan since 1998, which will take place in March and April 2022.

While the team that played in the World Cup 2021 will most likely be same touring Pakistan, however, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's name has not been added to the squad that is travelling. The reason for being he and his fiancee plan to have their long-delayed wedding.

While the wedding preparation will soon be on, here's all you need to about the lovely couple: