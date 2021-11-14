Who is Vini Raman, the Indian fiancee of RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell?

Glenn Maxwell had been engaged to Vini Raman since March 2020 but had to reschedule their wedding several times due to COVID-19 lockdowns.
Post the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, the international series have been going on in full blast. The Australian side even decided to visit Pakistan for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced details of Australia's first tour of Pakistan since 1998, which will take place in March and April 2022.
While the team that played in the World Cup 2021 will most likely be same touring Pakistan, however, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's name has not been added to the squad that is travelling. The reason for being he and his fiancee plan to have their long-delayed wedding.
The 33-year-old has been engaged to pharmacist Vini Raman since March 2020 but had to reschedule their wedding several times due to COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.
While the wedding preparation will soon be on, here's all you need to about the lovely couple:
1. Who is Vini Raman?
Belonging to a Tamil family based in Australia, Vini went to Mentone Girls Secondary College in Victoria and completed her studies in medical science and is practising in the field.
(Photo: Vini Raman Instagram)
2. How did Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman meet?
According to the details posted by Vini herself, the two met at the Melbourne Stars event around December 2013. It was the all-rounder who was first interested in the Indian girl.
(Photo: Vini Raman Instagram)
3. When did Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman start dating?
Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman have been dating each other since 2017 and according to the ladylove, it was the all-rounder who had even said I love you first to her.
(Photo: Vini Raman Instagram)
4. Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman love to travel
The couple loves to travel together and have been to Paris, London, Dublin, New Zealand and many more countries.
(Photo: Vini Raman Instagram)
5. When is Glenn Maxwell getting married to Vini Raman?
After getting engaged on February 21, 2020, the two had to make changes to their wedding date due to the COVID-19 lockdowns and precautions.
However, it has been learnt that the two would eventually tie the knot during the period of March-April.
Once Maxwell ties the knot with Vini, he will become the second Australian cricketer after Shaun Tait to have married an Indian girl.
(Photo: Vini Raman Instagram)