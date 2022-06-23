From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, out-of-form Indian players who could play against England

Here are five players, who did not perform to their full potential ahead of the big game against England.

The rescheduled fifth Test from last year between India and England is all set to take place on July 1. With the side already in the UK, they are gearing up for the game by playing a warm-up game against Leicestershire County Cricket Club (LCCC).

However, amid all this, many fans believe that the side do need to worry about the form of their top players, who had failed to perform in the two-month Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Here are five players, who did not perform to their full potential ahead of the big game against England.