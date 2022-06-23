From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, out-of-form Indian players who could play against England

Here are five players, who did not perform to their full potential ahead of the big game against England.
The rescheduled fifth Test from last year between India and England is all set to take place on July 1. With the side already in the UK, they are gearing up for the game by playing a warm-up game against Leicestershire County Cricket Club (LCCC).
However, amid all this, many fans believe that the side do need to worry about the form of their top players, who had failed to perform in the two-month Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
1. Rohit Sharma
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and his side Mumbai Indians (MI) had a forgetful season in the IPL 2022 as they finished last on the points table.
He himself scored just 268 runs in 14 matches with his highest being 48 at an average of 19.14. He was later rested against the clash against South Africa at home, and fans will want the captain to play in his full capacity.
(Photo: PTI File Photo)
2. Rishabh Pant
Captain for the series against the Proteas at home, Rishabh Pant to has not been in his best form. In the IPL 2022, leading Delhi Capitals (DC), he scored 340 runs in 14 matches.
Against South Africa, the stand-in captain managed only 58 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 105.
(Photo: Twitter)
3. Shreyas Iyer
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2022, scored 401 runs in 14 matches, but fans have seen the No. 4 batter deliver better.
In the series against South Africa, in the first game, he had scored 36 off 27 deliveries, but India had lost the game. During his last innings, Iyer managed just 13 runs off 17 deliveries against pacers while smashing spinners for three sixes and a four.
(Photo: BCCI Twitter)
4. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, since giving up his captaincy of Team India, has seen a dip in form. While playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022, he managed to score just 341 runs in 16 matches at an average of 22.73.
He was rested for the South African series, and fans are still awaiting for the 'King' to smash his 71st century.
(Photo: Twitter)
5. Ravindra Jadeja
Made the skipper for the IPL 2022 season by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja could not handle the pressure, which saw his side be at the bottom of the points table.
In the 10 games played, he scored 116 runs and could only manage to take five wickets. He later had had given up his captaincy back to MS Dhoni and was even injured and had to leave the tournament mid-way. He was not part of the South African series either.
(Photo: Twitter)