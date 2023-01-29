From Rishabh Pant to Suryakumar Yadav: Top 5 Indian batsmen with most runs in 2022 in all formats

Iyer was the epitome of consistency and calmness in 2022, outdoing the likes of star batters like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul.

In 2022, India played a lot of cricket. While the Men in Blue enjoyed a high victory rate in bilateral series, they were unable to reproduce such results in multi-nation events such as Asia Cup and the T220 World Cup. Notably, India was eliminated from the Asia Cup 2022 group stage and lost to England by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal. Despite these huge setbacks, India maintained a positive overall win ratio.

India won 46 of the 71 matches it played across formats (7 Tests, 24 ODIs, and 40 T20Is). While India won four of seven Tests, they won 14 One-Day Internationals. India has a victory percentage of 70% in T20Is (winning 28 out of 40 matches).

With the growing volume of cricket, a number of names were given the opportunity to play for India. However, a few names remained in the starting XI throughout formats on a regular basis. This also provided such players with an opportunity to capitalise on the opportunity and flourish in their respective departments.

Established players like Rishabh Pant were among the highest run-scorers for Team India in 2022, while the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal were amongst the wickets.

Here are five Indian batters who had a breakthrough year in 2022.