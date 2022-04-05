As IPL 2022 begins, a look at 'Emerging player of the season' over the last 3 seasons

As the new season of the IPL begins, Here's a look at the players who have won the 'Emerging player of the season award over the last 3 seasons.
The IPL is known for its international approach and it is the stage to showcase your cricketing abilities. Since its inception in 2008, we have seen a plethora of young talented players showcasing their talent in the IPL and then getting a chance to represent India on the international stage. Some of the players such as Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, and Basil Thampi are examples of it and in this year's IPL too, we are witnessing some really good young talent who have made names for themselves in the first few games of the IPL this year. There are players like Ayush Badoni, Lalit Yadav, Tilak Verma, and many more who have already grabbed the eyeballs of the spectators. Let's have a look at the players who have won this prestigious award of 'Emerging Player of the Season' in the last 3 IPLs.
1. Shubman Gill bats for KKR
Shubman Gill came to the limelight during the ICC U19 CWC 2018 in which he scored 374 runs at a staggering average of 124 and won the 'Man of the Series award. So, he was expected to fetch bids from many teams during the auctions, and finally, Kolkata Knight Riders were able to buy him.
Shubman Gill scored 296 for the KKR during IPL 2019 which included three half-centuries and based on his wonderful performance that year, he won the 'Emerging Player of the IPL' in 2019.
2. Devdutt Paddikal for the RCB
Stylish left-handed batsman, Devdutt Paddikal played the IPL 2020 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and he was given the role to open the innings for the team in that season.
Devdutt Paddikal had an unforgettable IPL season in 2020 as he scored 417 runs for the team in 12 games and became the second uncapped batsman in the history of the IPL to score more than 400 runs in a season after Shreyas Iyer, who achieved the same feat in 2015 and overall Devdutt was 8thh player to score more than 400 runs in a debut season.
Devdutt Paddikal won the 'Emerging Player of the IPL' award in 2020.
3. Ruturaj Gaikwad for the CSK
4-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings is one of the most followed cricket teams in the IPL. They are known to nurture and groom IPL players whoever they pick during the auction. Ruturaj Gaikwad was one such name during IPL 2021 who proved that Chennai Super Kings is the place where every cricketer wants to be groomed.
Ruturaj Gaikwad won the 'Emerging Player of the year' and 'Orange Cap' during IPL 2021 and became the first player to win these two awards in the same season of the IPL. He scored 635 runs in the tournament.