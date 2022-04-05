As IPL 2022 begins, a look at 'Emerging player of the season' over the last 3 seasons

1/3

Shubman Gill came to the limelight during the ICC U19 CWC 2018 in which he scored 374 runs at a staggering average of 124 and won the 'Man of the Series award. So, he was expected to fetch bids from many teams during the auctions, and finally, Kolkata Knight Riders were able to buy him.

Shubman Gill scored 296 for the KKR during IPL 2019 which included three half-centuries and based on his wonderful performance that year, he won the 'Emerging Player of the IPL' in 2019.