BAN vs AFG, World Cup 2023 Highlights: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023: Bangladesh commenced the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup with a resounding victory, setting a strong tone as Shakib Al Hasan and his team thrashed Afghanistan by six wickets in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan struggled and were dismissed for a mere 156 runs in 37.2 overs. Bangladesh, displaying their dominance, comfortably achieved the target.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz emerged as a pivotal figure in Bangladesh's triumph. This versatile all-rounder not only claimed three crucial wickets but also contributed a commendable 57 runs off 73 deliveries, ensuring Bangladesh's firm control throughout the match.

