The Leadership Federation Honoured Harjeet Khanduja – SVP HR of Jio, With The Laureate in Human Resources

Dhruv Dhalla: Crafting Bollywood's Soundtrack with Innovation and Passion

Abhishek Bachchan surprises Aishwarya Rai amid divorce rumours, Bachchan family gets new...

'Gambhir's ideas are...': Ashish Nehra reacts to Hardik Pandya T20I captaincy snub

What is GNSS-based toll collection system, which govt will implement at select national highways?

Cricket

BAN vs AFG, World Cup 2023 Highlights: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets

BAN vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023 Highlights: Follow latest updates and live score of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match from Dharamsala.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 07, 2023, 05:03 PM IST | Edited by : Chankesh Rao

BAN vs AFG, World Cup 2023 Highlights: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023: Bangladesh commenced the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup with a resounding victory, setting a strong tone as Shakib Al Hasan and his team thrashed Afghanistan by six wickets in Dharamsala on Saturday. 

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan struggled and were dismissed for a mere 156 runs in 37.2 overs. Bangladesh, displaying their dominance, comfortably achieved the target.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz emerged as a pivotal figure in Bangladesh's triumph. This versatile all-rounder not only claimed three crucial wickets but also contributed a commendable 57 runs off 73 deliveries, ensuring Bangladesh's firm control throughout the match.

Follow BAN vs AFG Highlights here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 07 Oct 2023, 04:38 PM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Bangladesh wins

    Shanto smashes the winning runs! It was a well-pitched delivery, slightly outside off, and Shanto powerfully drives it towards mid-off.

    BAN 158/4 (34.4)

    AFG 156 (37.2)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 04:36 PM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    Short and Shakib anticipates it. He executes a powerful pull shot, sending the ball well in front of square, and it swiftly races away to the fence for a magnificent four. Another short ball is bowled, and Shakib, driven by his determination, attempts to hit an even bigger shot. However, his efforts fall short as the ball fails to clear Farooqi, positioned expertly at the deep square leg fence.

    BAN 148/4 (34)

    Mushfiqur Rahim 1(2)

    Najmul Hossain 50(80)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    Naveen continues, while Shanto and Shakib alternate strikes with singles. As the last ball of the over approaches, Naveen oversteps, resulting in a free hit for the opposing team. However, Shanto fails to secure a boundary from the free hit opportunity.

    BAN 141/3 (33)

    Shakib Al Hasan 10(17)

    Najmul Hossain 48(78)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 03:22 PM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    Shanto is on strike as Nabi operates around the wicket. Nabi attempts to drift one away from the outside edge of the left-hander, but Shanto remains vigilant and avoids any errors. The over concludes with four runs, including one wide delivery.

    BAN 99/2 (22)

    Mehidy Hasan Miraz 48(55)

    Najmul Hossain 27(46)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    Nabi continues, and Mehidy Hasan taps a fuller delivery straight back for a single. He is now closing in on a well-deserved half-century. Bangladesh still has plenty of batting strength left in its ranks.

    BAN 91/2 (20)

    Mehidy Hasan Miraz 44(49)

    Najmul Hossain 24(40)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    Mehidy Hasan has been batting exceptionally well today, displaying great control and skill. If Afghanistan wishes to regain momentum in this game, they must dismiss him swiftly.

    BAN 69/2 (14)

    Mehidy Hasan Miraz 32(31)

    Najmul Hossain 14(22)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 02:31 PM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    FOUR! A short delivery from Farooqi, and Miraz skillfully pulls it from just outside off to the square-leg boundary. He adds a couple more runs through point. However, there's a missed opportunity! Miraz drives once more, but Najibullah drops the catch at point.

    BAN 39/2 (9)

    Mehidy Hasan Miraz 17(18)

    Najmul Hossain 0(5)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    Out! Stumps are sent flying! Litton pokes at a delivery outside off, resulting in an inside edge that sends his leg stump cartwheeling.

    BAN 27/2 (7)

    Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5(9)

    Najmul Hossain 0(2)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 02:07 PM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    OUT! Tanzid has been run out. He was caught off guard, resulting in a direct hit at the non-striker's end.

    BAN 22/1 (5)

    Mehidy Hasan Miraz 1(2)

    Litton Das 12(15)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 02:06 PM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    Mujeeb bowls from the other end. It's a FOUR! A loose length ball down the leg side, and Litton skillfully tucks it behind for a boundary. The next ball is punched down the ground for a single. Tanzid also manages to score one more run at long-on. And it's another FOUR! This boundary concludes the over.

    BAN 15/0 (2)

    Tanzid Hasan 5(7)

    Litton Das 9(5)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 01:28 PM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan will commence Bangladesh's chase.

    FOUR! A full delivery on the pads elegantly clipped through mid-on, resulting in a boundary.

    BAN 5/0 (1)

    Tanzid Hasan 4(6)

    Litton Das 0(0)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    OUT! Rashid has to depart just when Afghanistan was seeking to rebuild, resulting in the loss of its star player. The ball sneaks past Rashid's inside edge as he attempts to play towards the leg-side.

    AFG 156/7 (35)

    Azmatullah Omarzai 22(18)

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1(1)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 12:49 PM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    OUT! The ball crashes into Nabi's leg stump as it seams in, piercing through the batter's defense. He attempted to work it on the leg-side, but failed. Afghanistan finds themselves in a dire situation, having lost their last five wickets for a mere 44 runs.

    AFG 126/6 (30)

    Azmatullah Omarzai 3(5)

    Mohammad Nabi 6(12)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 12:47 PM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    OUT! Shakib takes his third wicket, dismissing Najib. A skillful arm ball smashes through the stumps, leaving Najib no chance as he attempts to play it towards the leg-side.

    AFG 123/5 (29)

    Azmatullah Omarzai 1(2)

    Mohammad Nabi 5(9)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    OUT! It's a massive breakthrough as Gurbaz departs for a well-fought 47, courtesy of Mustafizur's brilliant delivery. Gurbaz falls victim to the deceptive slower ball, attempting to loft it over the infield but instead sends a high catch soaring towards deep cover.

    AFG 112/4 (26)

    Najibullah Zadran 0(2)

    Mohammad Nabi 0(4)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 12:08 PM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    Shahidi fails to connect with the ball, resulting in a sharp stumping by Mushfiqur. However, Shahidi is given another chance to bat.

    Unfortunately, his time on the field is short-lived as he attempts to challenge Mehidy's delivery but only manages to produce an edge. Hridoy skillfully completes a secure catch.

    AFG 112/3 (25)

    Najibullah Zadran 0(2)

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 47(60)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    Gurbaz relieves the mounting pressure with a powerful boundary shot. Shoriful provides an opportunity for Gurbaz, who skillfully strikes the ball towards the mid-wicket fence, earning four runs. With this shot, Gurbaz is inching closer to a thoroughly deserved half-century.

    AFG 96/2 (20)

    Hashmatullah Shahidi 4(17)

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 45(53)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    The extra bounce proves to be the decisive factor once again. Rahmat attempts to launch an aggressive attack against Shakib, but all he manages to do is nick the ball upwards. Litton Das expertly secures a flawless catch, completing the dismissal.

    AFG 84/2 (16)

    Hashmatullah Shahidi 1(4)

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 36(42)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    The extra bounce proves to be the decisive factor once again. Rahmat attempts to launch an aggressive attack against Shakib, but all he manages to do is nick the ball upwards. Litton Das expertly secures a flawless catch, completing the dismissal.

    AFG 84/2 (16)

    Hashmatullah Shahidi 1(4)

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 36(42)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    Mustafizur with his spell. He decides to challenge Rahmat with a well-directed short ball. However, Rahmat manages to pull the shot, resulting in just a couple of runs.

    AFG 61/1 (12)

    Rahmat Shah 10(16)

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 27(31)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 10:53 AM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    Ibrahim attempts to challenge Shakib with a sweep shot, but unfortunately, he only manages to produce a top edge. Tanzid effortlessly secures the catch

    AFG 48/1 (9)

    Rahmat Shah 1(1)

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 23(28)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 10:45 AM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    Shoriful with his second. He strikes Zadran twice on the pads. However, Zadran quickly retaliates with a magnificent cover drive, flowing effortlessly through the covers. FOUR runs added to the scoreboard.

    AFG 20/0 (4)

    Ibrahim Zadran 10(14)

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 8(10)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    Shoriful Islam, the left-arm pacer, joins Bangladesh as the other new ball operator. He approaches the crease over the wicket and skillfully slides one past Gurbaz's outside edge, causing a moment of excitement. Shoriful's delivery turns out to be too full, allowing Gurbaz to seize the opportunity and execute a well-timed on drive, resulting in the first boundary of the game.

    AFG 11/0 (2)

    Ibrahim Zadran 1(3)

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 8(9)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 10:07 AM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    Taskin Ahmed starts off the game with the first over for Bangladesh. Gurbaz and Ibrahim step up as the openers for Afghanistan.

    Gurbaz kicks off the scoring with a powerful shot that sails past point.

    AFG 3/0 (1)

    Ibrahim Zadran 0(2)

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 3(4)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Teams

    Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

    Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

  • 07 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: BAN opt to bowl

    Shakib Al Hasan: Will field first, generally it is a ground where the team chases well. Some help for the seamers first up and we would like to capitalize on that. I am happy that I am representing my country for the fifth time in the World Cup. We have to focus on our skills and not think too much. We have the team to do well.

    Hashmatullah Shahidi: We are excited and we will enjoy ourselves. This time we are more confidence, we have prepared well and I am confident we will do well in this World Cup. We need to score more runs and put them under pressure, that's our goal.

  • 07 Oct 2023, 09:29 AM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: 

    To exploit Afghanistan's vulnerability against left-arm pace, Bangladesh may consider replacing Hasan Mahmud with Mustafizur. Similar to Shoriful, Mustafizur has also claimed 10 wickets in seven innings against this opposition, giving him an advantage over key batsmen such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz (66 runs in 68 balls, 1 dismissal), Ibrahim Zadran (18 runs in 33 balls, 1 dismissal), Rahmat Shah (25 runs in 35 balls), and Najibullah Zadran (36 runs in 36 balls). 

  • 07 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: 

    The Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, has been displaying exceptional form in One Day International (ODI) cricket in recent months. Since 2022, he has amassed an impressive total of 778 runs in 23 innings, averaging 35. This includes four centuries and two fifties. It is worth noting that out of his overall career total of 958 runs in ODIs, a significant 294 runs have been scored against Bangladesh.

  • 07 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Head-to-head record

    Matches played: 15

    Bangladesh won: 9

    Afghanistan won: 6

    Last result: Bangladesh won by 89 runs 

    Last five results: BAN won 2; AFG won 3

  • 07 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: 

    The upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 will witness its inaugural match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, located in the picturesque city of Dharamshala.

     

  • 07 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Squads

    Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

    Afganistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Ikram Alikhil

  • 07 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match number 3 between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Stay tuned for over-by-over updates.

