India vs Australia 5th T20I Highlights: Follow Highlights of final match of the series between India and Australia.

Shreyas Iyer's impressive half-century, combined with a remarkable three-wicket performance by Mukesh Kumar, led India to a thrilling six-run victory over Australia in the fifth T20I on Sunday. This triumph has secured India's dominance in the five-match series, with a commanding 4-1 scoreline.

In pursuit of a target of 161, Australia could only muster 154/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Kumar's exceptional figures of 4-0-32-3, along with the brilliant display by leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who recorded figures of 4-0-29-2, played a pivotal role in restricting the Australian batsmen. Additionally, Axar Patel showcased his versatility by contributing with both bat and ball, claiming 1/14 from his four overs and making a crucial 31 runs.

Australia's Ben McDermott displayed his prowess with a well-crafted 54 off just 36 balls, while Travis Head contributed a quickfire 28 off a mere 15 balls. However, their efforts fell short in the face of India's determined bowling attack and overall team performance.